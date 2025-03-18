Two Bangladeshi nationals arrested, pushed back: CM Sarma

Guwahati, March 18 (IANS) At least two Bangladeshi nationals were arrested and pushed back by security personnel along the international border in Assam's Sribhumi district for infiltration, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday.

Taking to X, CM Sarma wrote, "Stern action against illegal infiltration. Continuing with their strict vigil along the Indo-Bangladesh border, @sribhumipolice intercepted 2 Bangladeshi nationals and pushed them back."

"The persons were identified as Irfan Khan and Nurul Afsar. This strict monitoring by @assampolice will continue. Good job," he added.

The Chief Minister earlier argued that Hindu community people immigrated from Bangladesh 30 or 40 years ago and the rest of the people have been living in the neighbouring country for different reasons.

"Most of the Hindu community people who had the desire to cross the border and come to India had come here 30 or 40 years ago. The rest of the minority people have been living in Bangladesh despite facing large-scale atrocities in the neighbouring country. I guess they have their own reasons for staying there - maybe a love for the soil or patriotism towards Bangladesh," he said.

CM Sarma also said the Bangladeshi infiltration spiked up in the last few months due to the collapse of the textile industry in the neighbouring country leaving many jobless there.

He stated that the economy of Bangladesh has collapsed due to unrest and the majority community people were more affected than the minority section.

"So far, we have arrested around 1,000 Bangladeshi people in the last few months. They were pushed back immediately after their arrest," the CM mentioned.

He also attributed the illegal infiltration to incentives offered by a few textile industry owners in India.

CM Sarma also said that he took up the issue of Bangladeshi infiltration with Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the meeting of the North Eastern Council (NEC).

"I have discussed these things with other Chief Ministers of northeastern states," he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.