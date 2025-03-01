Holi Holidays Rush: South Central Railway Plans Special Trains

Hyderabad: To handle the extra passenger rush during the Holi festival, the South Central Railway (SCR) will operate special trains between Kacheguda and Madar.

The special trains will be running on the following dates:

Kacheguda – Madar (07701): March 11 and 16

Madar – Kacheguda (07702): March 13 and 18

These special trains will make the following stops in both directions:

Malkajgiri

Medchal

Kamareddy

Nizamabad

Basar

Dharmabad

Nanded

Purna

Basmat

Washim

Akola

Barhanpur

Rani Kamalpati

Sehore

Ujjain

Mandsor

Bhilwara

Nasirabad

Ajmer

SCR officials have advised passengers to take note of the train schedules and plan their travel accordingly. These special services aim to provide smooth travel for those heading home or celebrating the festival.