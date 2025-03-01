Holi Holidays Rush: South Central Railway Plans Special Trains
Hyderabad: To handle the extra passenger rush during the Holi festival, the South Central Railway (SCR) will operate special trains between Kacheguda and Madar.
The special trains will be running on the following dates:
Kacheguda – Madar (07701): March 11 and 16
Madar – Kacheguda (07702): March 13 and 18
These special trains will make the following stops in both directions:
Malkajgiri
Medchal
Kamareddy
Nizamabad
Basar
Dharmabad
Nanded
Purna
Basmat
Washim
Akola
Barhanpur
Rani Kamalpati
Sehore
Ujjain
Mandsor
Bhilwara
Nasirabad
Ajmer
SCR officials have advised passengers to take note of the train schedules and plan their travel accordingly. These special services aim to provide smooth travel for those heading home or celebrating the festival.