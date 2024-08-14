FIR registered against Manipur Football Association for holding 'Rock Concert' on 'Patriots' Day'

Imphal, Aug 14 (IANS) The Manipur government's Youth Affairs and Sport Department on Wednesday lodged an FIR against the All Manipur Football Association (AMFA) and other people for organising 'Rock Concert' on August 13 when the state observed the 'Patriots' Day' to pay tribute to the freedom fighters who laid down their lives fighting against the British in the Anglo-Manipur War of 1891.

Youth Affairs and Sport Department Director T. Phulen Meitei, in his complaint, said that the AMFA had organised a 'Rock Concert' at Khuman Lampak Turf ground in Imphal without taking any prior permission or approval from the competent authorities including the concerned Deputy Commissioner and Youth Affairs and Sports department.

"By organising the 'Rock Concert', the AMFA violated peace and tranquillity, as well as other relevant law of the land. Moreover, the AMFA is also held responsible for causing noise pollution without prior permission from Manipur Pollution Control Board," the complaint said.

Meitei said that in the "unceremonious event" on Tuesday, many youth of Manipur had gathered, with many under the influence of alcohol, and created a ruckus.

"This is an insult to our fallen heroes of Manipur who sacrificed their lives against the mighty Englishmen," he said.

He said every year, August 13 is observed as Patriots' Day by offering floral tributes and following other ritual ceremonies.

The act of the AMFA is a slap to our fallen heroes and hurt the sentiment of the people of Manipur, the Youth Affairs and Sport Director said, adding that many Civil Societies Organisations and other people of Manipur have now started to protest against the authorities for organising such events on the 'Patriots' Day' and this may disturb the peace and tranquility of Manipur.

The official requested the police to take necessary action against all the executive members of AMFA and others who are involved in organising such an event at the earliest.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, underground militant outfits detained four persons as they were also involved in organising the 'Rock Concert' on 'Patriots' Day'.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Tuesday, on the occasion of the Patriots' Day, paid tributes to the freedom fighters who laid down their lives fighting against the British in the Anglo-Manipuri War of 1891.

In the Anglo-Manipuri War of 1891, the Manipuris put up a brave resistance against the three columns of the army, who were deployed by the then British government to take control of the independent princely state of Manipur after the death of Maharaja Chandrakirti Singh in 1886.

After the British won the war, they arrested those who had been involved in trying to defend their land, sentencing the key figures to death.

After the defeat in the war, Manipur, an erstwhile princely state, came under British rule.

