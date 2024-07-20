KTR Speaks to Hospitalized R Narayana Murthy

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao today called to check on the health of senior actor and director R Narayana Murthy. KTR assured him of his full support in case of any need.

Murthy, known for some recent movies such as 'Head Constable Venkataramaiah', is 69. He was rushed to the NIMS in Hyderabad on Thursday after he complained of discomfort. A team of doctors is taking care of him. General tests have been conducted under the supervision of NIMS Director Beerapapa.

It is learned that Murthy's health is stable.