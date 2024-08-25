KTR questions Telangana Cong leaders link with Valmiki Corporation scam

Hyderabad: BRS Working President and former minister KTR has raised questions about potential connection between Telangana Congress leaders and the infamous Valmiki Corporation scam in Karnataka. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), KTR alleged that diverted funds from Valmiki Corporation were utilised by the Telangana Congress to run the election campaign in Telangana Assembly elections in the state.

In his tweet, KTR pointed out that Valmiki Corporation transferred Rs. 45 crore to nine bank accounts in Hyderabad. He asked about the ownership of these accounts and also wanted to know the owner of the “V6 Business" account that received Rs. 4.5 crore.

KTR also inquired about the identity of bars and gold shops in Hyderabad where cash withdrawals occurred during the Lok Sabha elections. He questioned their possible link to the Congress party. He questioned why Telangana Congress leaders are being protected in this case. The BRS leader also questioned the alleged silence of Enforcement Directorate in this case.

