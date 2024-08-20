Kazakhstan Consul Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan Hosts Key Business Meeting

On Monday, August 19, Dr. Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan, Honorary Consul of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Hyderabad for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, hosted an important business meeting aimed at enhancing economic and cultural ties between Kazakhstan and India. The meeting primarily focused on exploring investment and business opportunities across Kazakhstan, India, and the Middle East.

One of the central topics discussed was the potential for establishing direct flights between Hyderabad, India, and Astana, Kazakhstan. This connection could significantly boost business travel and further strengthen economic ties between the two nations.

The event was attended by several high-profile dignitaries, including Yusuf Aljawder, Chairman of the Management Board of Astana International Airport, Kazakhstan; Pradeep Panicker, Chief Executive Officer of GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited; Gareth Owen, UK Deputy High Commissioner in Hyderabad; Aaref Alnuai, Consul General of the UAE in Hyderabad; and Moin Kareem, former Director of the United Nations in Central Asia.

During the meeting, Yusuf Aljawder provided a brief overview of Astana International Airport and offered insights into Terminal Holdings UAE, a company that manages operations at 12 airports in various countries. The discussions revealed a keen interest among the guests in exploring potential collaborations, reflecting a shared desire to enhance economic and business relations in the region.

Overall, the meeting marked a promising step towards building stronger connections and creating new opportunities for both bilateral and multilateral partnerships.