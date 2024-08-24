HYDRAA responds to demolition of N Convention

Hyderabad: Hours after carrying out the demolition of the high profile N-Convention Centre near Hitech City in Madhapur, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRAA) issued a statement on Saturday.

In its statement, HYDRA said officials from HYDRAA, GHMC, Town planning irrigation and revenue departments cleared encroachments in the Full Tank Level/Buffer zones of TammidiKunta cheruvu located at Khanamet village in Madhapur on Saturday.

It said the authorities razed to the ground several unauthorised structures including Telugu star Nagarjuna Akkineni-owned N Convention as these were located within the Full Tank Level (FTL) buffer zone. It added the construction of the N Convention Hall violated all regulations.

The statement further said the authorities conducted a FTL survey in 2014, concluding that the N Convention Center had breached various guidelines. The convention centre is constructed on 1 acre and 12 guntas within the FTL area, and 2 acres and 18 guntas within the buffer zone.

The management of the convention destination approached the Miyapur Addl. District Judge Court on the survey report in 2017. This case is pending in the court, however, no stay orders were issued on this matter.

The management of N Convention tried to regularise the unauthorised structures under Building Regularisation Scheme (BRS) but was rejected by the concerned authorities. Due to the unchecked encroachments in and around Tammidikunta Cheruvu and the connecting Nalas the area around Madhapur, Hi-Tech are facing serious water logging issues. During heavy rains, the lower-lying areas around Tummidi Kunta are prone to flooding, the statement added.



