Nagarjuna's First Reaction on N Convention Demolition by HYDRA: Thammidi Kunta Lake Encroachment Row

Actor Nagarjuna Akkineni has responded to the demolition of N Convention Centre by the HYDRA. Nag expressed his anguish and pain over the demolition. Nagarjuna took to social media to share his reaction. Calling it a "wrong action" by authorities, Nagarjuna said he will move a legal action and seek relief from the court.

Nagarjuna wrote, "Pained by the unlawful manner of demolition carried out in respect of N Convention, contrary to existing stay orders and Court cases.

I thought it fit to issue this statement to place on record certain facts for protecting my reputation and to indicate that we have not done any actions in violation of law."

"The land is a Patta land, and not even an inch of tank plan is encroached. In respect of the building constructed inside the private land, there is a stay order granted against any earlier illegal notice for demolition. Today clearly, the demolition was carried out wrongfully based on misinformation.

No notice was issued prior to carrying out the demolition this morning. As a law-abiding citizen, if the Court before which the matter is pending, had decided against me, I would have carried out the demolition myself," Nagarjuna wrote.

— Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) August 24, 2024

"I am placing this on record for the purpose of correcting any public misimpression about wrongful constructions or encroachment by us. We would be seeking appropriate relief from the Court in relation to the wrong actions carried out by the authorities," said Nagarjuna.