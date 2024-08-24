Instagram friend kidnaps, rapes woman: Two held in K'taka; police warn against spread of rumours

Udupi, (Karnataka) Aug 24 (IANS) An incident of an Instagram friend kidnapping and raping a 21-year-old woman came to light on Saturday from Karkala town of Udupi District.

The incident had taken place in the limits of Karkala Town police station.

The police have arrested two persons in this connection and the victim has been admitted to hospital.

The case has taken a twist with Hindu organisations alleging that the victim was gang raped and demanding strict action against the accused persons.

However, the police have ruled out the possibility of gang rape and warned of strict action against those spreading rumours.

The arrested persons have been identified as Altaf and Savera Richard Kardosa.

Udupi SP, Dr. Arun Kumar stated on Saturday, "We received a complaint on Friday evening on the incident of kidnap and rape of a young woman. The victim and accused were friends on Instagram for three months. The accused and the victim belong to the same place."

The accused Altaf, who was the woman’s Instagram friend, had called the victim and asked her to come to a particular spot near her work place on Friday noon.

When the victim reached a particular spot, she was kidnapped from there, he stated.

The victim claims that she was forced to consume a drink laced with some sedative substances and the accused then raped her, SP Arun Kumar stated.

After committing the crime the accused had dropped the victim home, he said.

"The rape accused Altaf and another person identified as Savera Richard Kardosa who supplied beer bottles to the accused, have been arrested and their vehicles have been seized. The victim has been shifted to KMC Manipal Hospital for treatment. The legal procedures will be completed as per the law and further action would be initiated in the case," the SP stated.

He added that on social media, false news regarding the incident which was not in the complaint filed with the police and the medical report is being spread.

“We will investigate who is behind spreading the false news about the case and initiate action," he warned.

The case has been registered under Sections 135, 64, 3(5) of the BNS Act.

The statement of the victim would be recorded before the court and legal action would be initiated against the accused, the SP stated.

