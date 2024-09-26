HYDRAA Jobs: 169 Posts To Be Filled

The Telangana government has issued orders assigning staff to the Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Monitoring and Protection Authority (HYDRAA). As part of this, the state has created 169 new positions across various categories to bolster HYDRAA's workforce. These appointments will be made on a deputation basis, drawing staff from different departments.

In a notable decision, the state cabinet has granted full autonomy to HYDRAA, empowering it to handle critical issues such as the demolition of illegal constructions on lakes, ponds, reservoirs, Full Tank Levels (FTL), buffer zones, and stormwater drains within the Outer Ring Road (ORR). These powers, previously held by municipal corporations, municipalities, revenue, and irrigation departments, will now be transferred to HYDRAA.

Additionally, the cabinet has relaxed regulations to grant HYDRAA the same level of authority that was earlier vested in various departments across the core urban region inside the ORR, which includes 24 municipalities and 51 village panchayats. To this end, 169 officials from various departments have been appointed to HYDRAA, ensuring smooth and efficient operations across the region.