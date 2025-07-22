Hyderabad Traffic Police Cracks Down on Reckless Driving, Drunk Drivers

Hyderabad Traffic Police has issued a strict warning to commuters, urging them to follow all traffic rules.

Speaking to the media, Additional DCP (Traffic-I) Venugopal Reddy said that surprise inspections were being carried out at Jubilee Hills Road No. 36 on Tuesday, following rising complaints of bikers riding on the wrong side of the road.

As per directions from higher authorities, inspections were conducted between Alcazar Shopping Complex and Neerus on Jubilee Hills Road No. 36. Six people were caught riding in the wrong direction, and two vehicles were detained.

The DCP pointed out that rule-abiding commuters are facing severe inconvenience due to a few individuals violating traffic norms. In addition to wrong-side driving, several people were also found speaking on their phones while driving.

Considering the rise in traffic violations, the police have decided to conduct frequent surprise inspections across the city to prevent any untoward incidents.

He further stated that the traffic police are also cracking down on drunk driving, with at least 10 people caught on Monday (July 21).

Earlier in March this year, a special drive was launched in Hyderabad to curb traffic violations. On the very first day, the traffic police booked 1,702 cases of wrong-side driving, along with several other violations related to irregular number plates.