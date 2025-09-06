Harish Rao Hits Back at Kavitha: “My Political Career Is an Open Book”

On his return from London, BRS leader and former Minister Harish Rao broke his silence on the serious allegations made by his cousin, Kalvakuntla Kavitha.

Kavitha, daughter of BRS Supremo and former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, was recently suspended from the party after alleging that the probe into irregularities in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme was triggered by Harish Rao and former Rajya Sabha MP Santosh Kumar.

Addressing the media at Shamshabad Airport, Harish Rao asserted that his 25-year political career was “an open book” before the people of Telangana. Stressing that he has “no secrets,” he accused rival parties of spreading misinformation about him and the BRS. “Similar allegations have been levelled by Kavitha as well. Why she made those comments, I leave it to her wisdom,” he remarked.

Underscoring his long association with KCR, Harish Rao said, “For over two-and-a-half decades, I have been a disciplined disciple of KCR. Everyone knows my commitment to achieving Telangana Statehood.”

Shifting focus to governance issues, he noted that farmers were struggling due to fertilizer shortages and flood-hit communities were facing severe hardships. He alleged that the Revanth Reddy government was deliberately dismantling systems created under the BRS regime.

Reaffirming his political mission, Harish Rao declared, “It is our duty to help the people. Our focus is on saving the State from the hands of traitors. We are responsible to those who fought for the establishment of Telangana. We will move forward to eliminate the hardships faced by the people.”

Following her suspension, Kavitha resigned from the Legislative Council and from the primary membership of the BRS. During an explosive press conference, she accused Harish Rao of attempting to take control of the party and cautioned both her father, KCR and brother, KTR.