Hyderabad: A day after Hyderabad city roads were gridlocked due to waterlogging following the heavy downpour and the incessant rains, the Cyberabad police have released an advisory to the software companies located in the IT corridor regarding the log out timings of their employees. The advisory is released for today and tomorrow (July 26).

In its advisory, the Cyberabad police have suggested three different log out times for the employees working in the Hitech City. The phase-wise logout advisory is split into three phases so the traffic police could properly regulate the vehicular traffic in the area.

Phase I : 3 pm logout for tech companies located on IKEA to Cyber Towers stretch

The road stretch between IKEA to Cyber Towers usually sees heavy traffic on working days. Several software companies like Dell, HSBC, Oracle, Qualcomm, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Amazon and Kondapur Avance including the nearly two dozen companies inside Raheja Mindspace are located on this busy road.

Phase II : 4.30 pm log out for companies between IKEA, Biodiversity Park and Raidurgam

This stretch is occupied by technology parks and IT companies like Knowledge City, Knowledge Park, T-Hub, LTI & Twitza, Commerzone, Skyview etc

Phase III : 3 pm to 6 pm logout for companies in the Financial district and Gachibowli

Financial district is a home to several MNCs and other tech companies like Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Wipro, Franklin Templeton, Honeywell, ICICI Bank etc while Gachibowli houses several companies in the huge tech parks like DLF, Q City and GAR etc.

Due to the incessant rains in Hyderabad, the IT corridor saw a massive traffic jam on Monday evening and the video capturing the busy traffic went viral on social media. The blue and red lines of Hyderabad metro also saw a huge footfall as many techies preferred to take a metro ride due to prevailing traffic chaos in the city.

Massive Traffic jam, near Skyview and IKEA, at Hitec city in Hyderabad, due to heavy rains this evening. The Hyderabad Metro traveller reached early. #HyderabadRains #TrafficJam#Hyderabad #IKEA#HappeningHyderabad pic.twitter.com/4BOrwFVOaA — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) July 24, 2023

