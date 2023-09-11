Breather for Gadwal MLA, SC Stays Telangana HC Order on Disqualification of Bandla as MLA

New Delhi: In a major relief to BRS MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy, the Supreme Court on Monday issued an order staying the implementation of the Telangana High Court's order which set aside the election of BRS MLA from Gadwal.

The high court had disqualified Krishna Mohan Reddy while declaring the BJP leader DK Aruna as elected from Gadwal constituency. On August 24, the high court pronounced its order on a petition filed by his nearest rival DK . Aruna alleging that Krishna Mohan had submitted false information in his affidavit during the 2018 elections.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Dipankar Datta heard the matter and issued notice to Aruna and asked her to file a response within four weeks. The petitioner had told the court that the high court pronounced the order ex-parte..

Aruna, who had contested the elections as a Congress candidate, is now with the BJP. The high court recognised Aruna as the MLA. It also imposed a fine of Rs 2.5 lakh on Krishna Mohan and directed him to pay another Rs 50,000 to Aruna towards legal expenses.

