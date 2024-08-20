August 21 to August 24 Heavy Rains: Holidays for Schools and Colleges, Minister Responds!

The Hyderabad Weather Department has issued a Red Alert for Hyderabad from August 20 to August 24. The government is advising the public to stay indoors and only go outside when necessary due to waterlogged and flooded roads, which are causing significant inconvenience.

Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy held a video conference with the district collector regarding this issue. He instructed the collector to take appropriate measures to ensure public safety. The minister also addressed the topic of schools in Hyderabad, asking the collector to make a swift decision on whether schools should close.

Due to the heavy rains, several private schools and educational institutions in Rangareddy have already been closed. The government has yet to announce its decision regarding school closures.

