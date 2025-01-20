No Signal? Jio, BSNL, Airtel Users Can Now Access 4G on Any Network

On January 17, the government launched the Intra Circle Roaming (ICR) facility, allowing Jio, BSNL, and Airtel users to make calls using any available network, even if their own SIM loses signal. The announcement was made during an event showcasing 4G mobile sites funded by the Digital Bharat Nidhi (DBN). This new system enables users from different networks to access 4G services through a single government-funded mobile tower.

The ICR initiative allows telecom service providers (TSPs) to share infrastructure at these DBN-funded towers. This means customers from various networks can enjoy 4G connectivity from the same tower, reducing the need for multiple towers by each provider. As a result, the installation of towers will be more efficient, benefiting more people with better mobile services at lower costs.

The main aim of this initiative is to improve 4G connectivity for over 35,400 rural and remote villages, using approximately 27,000 towers. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia launched the ICR service at the 4G mobile sites funded by DBN, calling it a significant step forward in improving connectivity. He mentioned that BSNL, Airtel, and Reliance are collaborating to share their networks at all DBN-funded locations.

This initiative will cover around 27,836 sites, providing users across the country with more mobile service options. The Digital Bharat Nidhi (DBN), previously known as the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF), plays an important role in improving mobile connectivity in rural areas by funding the installation of mobile towers.

Currently, users can only access services from the telecom provider that has set up the DBN-funded tower. However, with the ICR system, users from other telecom companies will soon be able to benefit from these shared towers.