Oppn criticises MahaYuti over staying appointments of Nashik & Riagad districts guardian ministers

Mumbai, Jan 20 (IANS) Maharashtra’s opposition slammed the MahaYuti government over its decision to stay the appointments of Girish Mahajan (BJP) and Aditi Tatkare (NCP) as the guardian ministers of Nashik and Raigad districts respectively following a strong objection raised by Shiv Sena.

“The chaos and greed in the EVM sarkar. Late last night, a “stay” order was issued suddenly for the Guardian Ministries of Nashik and Raigad, while the Chief Minister is on a foreign tour. It is surprising to see the Chief Minister give in to the pressure tactics of greedy politicians, who are already ministers but also want guardian ministries as per their own whims. Despite having such strong numbers, the Chief Minister has given in to the ‘Dadagiri’ of the ‘Gaddaar gang’. Imagine, their gang burnt tyres and blocked a highway, for an additional post for their gang leaders. This is how the current BJP government is running, being bullied by some,” Shiv Sena UBT leader and former minister Aaditya Thackeray wrote on X.

He further claimed that while citizens in Beed and Parbhani are struggling for justice and the government turns a blind eye, greedy ministers are busy trying to grab more.

“This is an insult to the two ministers from whom the responsibility has been snatched away. Should we take care of the district's development or own the district to feed the poor? This is the state of the MahaYuti government today, even after getting a huge majority. After 50 days, this government gave the district a Guardian Minister. Now, the government has the shame of changing the Guardian Minister overnight,” he said.

He added that the first Cabinet expansion, then the portfolio allocation, now there was a delay in giving the guardian minister responsibility and it was time to change the given guardian minister, this is for only one reason. “Who will get the big prize!? The development of the district and the people remained far away, the Mahayuti is struggling to develop itself first,” said Aaditya while taking a swipe at the BJP-led MahaYuti government.

On the other hand, former Maharashtra Leader of Opposition and a senior Congress legislator Vinay Wadettiwar taunted the government saying, whether the post of guardian minister is needed to take care district or to make fortunes.

“This is the state of the MahaYuti government today even after getting a huge majority. After 50 days, this government appointed the District Guardian Ministers. Now, the government faces the shame of changing the Guardian Minister overnight! First the cabinet expansion, then the portfolio allocation, now there was a delay in giving the guardian minister responsibility and it was time to change the guardian ministers, this is for only one reason. Who will get the big prize? The development of the district and the people remained far away, the MahaYuti government’s struggle is underway for its own development,” claimed Wadettiwar.

The opposition has reacted over the state government‘s move to stay the appointments of Nashik and Raigad district guardian ministers after Shiv Sena became furious and took up the matter with the chief leader and former Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Shiv Sena minister Dadaji Bhuse was keen to become the Nashik district guardian minister while another minister Bharat Gogawale had never hidden his ambition to become the Raigad district guardian minister.

Gogawale along with party legislator from Karjat Mahendra Thorwe had opposed giving the post of Raigad district guardian minister’s post to NCP.

Meanwhile, state BJP chief and revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule downplayed the controversy saying that DCM Eknath Shinde is not upset. He, however, scoffed at media reports that he and water resources minister Girish Mahajan will go to meet Shinde at his native village Dare in Satara district.

“After Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis returns from Davos, we will sit together and discuss the issue (Shiv Sena’s claim over the post of Nashik and Raigad district guardian ministers),” he said.

He further stated that the coordination committee comprising BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP is meeting regularly and holding discussions on various issues including further increasing the coordination among the ruling partners.

