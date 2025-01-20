Death Sentence to Greeshma for Murdering Boyfriend: Court Delivers Sensational Verdict!

A Kerala Sessions Court has delivered a landmark verdict in the case of a man killed by his lover. The court sentenced Sharon Raj's girlfriend, Greeshma, to death. While delivering the judgment, the court remarked, "This case is among the rarest of rare cases. Therefore, we are sentencing the accused Greeshma to death without considering her age."

The additional district sessions court in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, declared Greeshma and her uncle, Nirmala Kumaran, guilty in the 2022 sensational murder case of Sharon Raj. On Friday, January 17, the court announced its verdict, sentencing Greeshma to death on January 20. Meanwhile, her uncle, Nirmala Kumaran, was sentenced to three years in prison for aiding Greeshma in murdering Sharon and destroying critical evidence.

The Neyyattinkara Additional Sessions Court described the Sharon Raj murder case as "one of the rarest of rare" and concluded that the death sentence for Greeshma was appropriate, clarifying that her age was not a factor in the decision.

Defense Arguments Rejected

Before the final judgment, Greeshma's defense lawyers argued that she was well-educated and young, pleading for an opportunity for reform. However, the court rejected the defense's arguments.

Heinous Conduct by Greeshma

The court made critical observations about Greeshma's conduct during the trial. It noted that she invited Sharon under the pretext of intimacy and then poisoned him with a concoction. Sharon consumed the poisoned drink and suffered intensely for 11 days before succumbing to his injuries.

Greeshma brought the poisoned drink with her when she met Sharon. Although he initially suspected the drink and even recorded a video questioning its contents, Greeshma convinced him otherwise. National media reports revealed that Sharon vomited blue-colored bile and struggled to survive without food or water before dying.

Charges Against Greeshma

Greeshma was charged under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including:

Section 302: Murder

Section 364: Kidnapping with intent to murder

Section 328: Administering poison with intent to harm

Section 203: Providing false information to obstruct justice

What Happened?

Sharon Raj, 23, and Greeshma were in a relationship. However, her marriage was arranged with another man, leading to a rift between them. On October 10, 2022, Sharon visited Parassala to meet Greeshma. Four days later, she invited him to her house in Ramavarmanchirai, Tamil Nadu.

Sharon entered the house alone while his friend waited outside. Shortly after, Sharon came out holding his stomach and vomiting. Alarmed, his friend rushed him to a hospital. During the journey, Sharon messaged Greeshma, asking, "What did you mix in the drink?" She dismissed his concerns, saying it might have been contaminated unintentionally.

Sharon was admitted to the Parassala Government Hospital and later transferred to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. Although initial blood tests appeared normal, his condition worsened two days later. Despite further medical intervention, his organs began failing, and he succumbed to a cardiac arrest on October 25.

Arrest and Attempted Suicide

Following Sharon’s death, his family accused Greeshma and her relatives of being responsible. Police launched an investigation, eventually arresting Greeshma's family on November 22, 2022. During custody, Greeshma attempted suicide, adding drama to the case.

Prosecution vs. Defense

The prosecution argued that this was a rare and heinous case. They stated that Greeshma used her emotional connection with Sharon to lure him into a trap. They contended that she meticulously planned his murder, making him suffer for 11 days in the guise of medical care. Sharon, who had dreams for his future, was betrayed and killed in cold blood, they argued, emphasizing that she deserved no leniency.

In contrast, Greeshma's lawyer argued that the evidence against her was circumstantial and insufficient for a death sentence. The defense claimed that Sharon had emotionally manipulated and blackmailed Greeshma, leaving her no choice.

Superstition Angle

Sharon's family alleged that Greeshma's family killed him due to superstitious beliefs. They claimed that Greeshma’s family arranged her marriage to another man but postponed the wedding after learning that her husband might die shortly after marriage. To avoid this "curse," Sharon was sacrificed. They alleged that Greeshma even placed a kumkum mark on Sharon's forehead during their meeting, a claim supported by his friend.

However, the police dismissed these allegations, stating that the evidence pointed to a premeditated murder.