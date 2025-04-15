Sabarimala Ayyappa Gold Lockets Available for Distribution: Here's How to Book

In a special initiative for devotees, the Travancore Devaswom Board is set to distribute gold lockets featuring the image of Lord Ayyappa from Monday, coinciding with the auspicious Vishu festival.

Board President P. S. Prasanth stated that around 50 devotees had already booked the lockets by Sunday afternoon, and the number is expected to rise. The gold lockets are available in three weight categories:

2 grams – ₹19,300

4 grams – ₹38,600

8 grams – ₹77,200

Note: Prices are subject to change based on current gold market rates.

Interested devotees can place orders through the official portal: www.sabarimalaonline.org. However, the lockets will only be distributed via the temple administrative office, and each will undergo a pooja ritual before being handed over.

Devaswom Minister V. N. Vasan will officially inaugurate the distribution on Vishu day, marking the beginning of what is expected to be a widely embraced spiritual offering.