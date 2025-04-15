'RJD will never want Cong to regain stronghold in Bihar,' says BJP's Dilip Jaiswal

New Delhi, April 15 (IANS) BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the alliance between the RJD and the Congress, calling it "incompatible" and destined to fail. He claimed that the RJD would never want the Congress to regain a stronghold in Bihar.

His comments came in response to a scheduled meeting between RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi as part of efforts to consolidate Opposition unity ahead of the state elections.

Speaking to reporters, Jaiswal remarked, “This alliance between the Congress and RJD is an incompatible one. Both parties are focussed on undermining each other. RJD will never want Congress to regain a stronghold in Bihar, and the Congress wants to become the dominant force, overshadowing RJD in the state.”

Tejashwi Yadav arrived at the Delhi airport early on Tuesday for an official meeting with Mallikarjun Kharge to discuss seat-sharing and a poll strategy for Bihar ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters, Yadav said, "Today is our official meeting. We will discuss the strategies for Bihar (elections). "

Dilip Jaiswal also criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her scheduled meeting with Muslim religious leaders on April 16 to discuss the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.

Accusing her of divisive politics, he said, “Mamata Banerjee should improve her habits. Until there is harmony and a peaceful environment among all people, society will not function properly. But she is not meeting the families of the Hindus who have died.”

After repeated violent protests in West Bengal against the amended Waqf Act passed in Parliament, Chief Minister Banerjee has decided to meet with the Imams, Muslim clerics and thought leaders to discuss the protest and the ramifications of the Act for Muslims.

Mayor of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation Firhad Hakim on Friday stated that the chief minister will hold a meeting with the Imams where she will present her views.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.