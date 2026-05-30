Kerala: 3 Day School Menstrual Holidays and 6 Month Maternity Leave in Corporate

The Kerala government has announced several new welfare measures for women and students. One of the biggest decisions is to provide up to three days of menstrual leave every month for schoolgirls under a new initiative called Project Menstrual Dignity. The aim is to help girls manage health issues during their periods without affecting their education.

The government also said that students who take menstrual leave will be given weekend catch-up classes so they do not fall behind in their studies. Officials said the initiative is part of a larger effort to make schools more comfortable and supportive for girls.

Another major announcement is the expansion of six months of paid maternity leave for women, including those working in the unorganised sector. The government said the move is aimed at supporting mothers during pregnancy and after childbirth.

Kerala also plans to make workplaces more family-friendly by ensuring that offices and establishments with more than 50 employees provide safe daycare centres and creches for children. This is expected to help working parents, especially women, balance work and childcare responsibilities.

In addition, the government announced measures to support women through better access to essential items and welfare benefits. It also plans to encourage adoption and strengthen support systems for orphaned and underprivileged children.

The new announcements have received attention across the country, as Kerala aims to become one of the most women-friendly and child-friendly states in India through these welfare initiatives.