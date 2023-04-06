Tanzania to introduce cage fish farming around Lake Nyasa

Dar Es Salaam, April 6 (IANS) Tanzanian authorities has said that plans are underway to introduce cage fish farming around Lake Nyasa, one of the African Great Lakes.

Deputy Minister for Livestock and Fisheries David Silinde told the Parliament on Wednesday in the capital Dodoma that the Tanzania Fisheries Research Institute (TAFIRI) will conduct a strategic environmental assessment in the 2023/2024 financial year to identify areas suitable for cage fish farming around the lake.

Silinde told the Parliament that the environmental assessment is aimed at ensuring that cage fish farming is conducted in accordance with set environmental guidelines, Xinhua news agency reported.

"TAFIRI will soon start carrying out experimental cage fish farming in collaboration with the residents around the lake by producing fingerlings by using cages," he said.

He added that the government had in the first phase provided funds for fishermen around Lake Victoria regions after they qualified for cage fish farming.

