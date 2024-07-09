Talking about his single 'Reh Ja', Ayushmann says he wanted to write more about heartbreaks

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) Actor, and singer Ayushmann Khurrana has released his new single titled 'Reh Ja' and shared that he loves all the shades of romance and has always wanted to write more about heartbreaks.

Ayushmann, who has partnered with Warner Music India, said: “Heartbreaks are layered, and they bring a deluge of emotions for people going through this overwhelming feeling. I love all the shades of romance, and I have always wanted to write more about heartbreaks. It is raw, unfiltered, and cathartic.”

The actor added that just because one breaks up, it doesn’t mean that they stop loving someone, caring for them, or craving their presence constantly.

" 'Reh Ja' is my attempt to show the complexity of a heartbreak, as well as the purity of the feeling of love, of longing in such a situation even when your heart is breaking into a million pieces,” he added.

Ayushmann has previously crooned numbers such as 'Paani Da Rang', 'Saadi Gali Aaja', 'Mitti Di Khushboo', 'Nazm Nazm', and 'Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho'.

How did the idea of 'Reh Ja' come to him?

The actor said: “The idea of this song came to me around four years ago, when synth-pop wasn't mainstream; it was very indie in the West. I have written the lyrics and composed the song, while the programming was done by Himonshu with some input from me.”

“This is my second single with Warner Music India, and I hope you love it.”

On the big screen, Ayushmann is set to work alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan in the upcoming crime thriller film directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film is reportedly based on the Hyderabad rape case.

