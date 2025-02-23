Taiwan's Delta Electronics to invest $500 mn in India

New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) Taiwan-based Delta Electronics is investing $500 million in India as part of its expansion under the 'Make in India' initiative.

This investment, originally announced in 2015, is aimed at strengthening the company’s presence in the Indian market, the company said.

A major part of this investment is focused on expanding Delta's facility in Krishnagiri, located around 90 km from Bengaluru.

The Krishnagiri facility plays a key role in manufacturing solutions for the electric mobility sector, including fast EV charging infrastructure.

It also produces telecom industry solutions such as direct current converters and rectifiers, along with technologies designed to reduce the power consumption of data centres.

In his address at "Elecrama 2025" in Greater Noida, an event organised by the Indian Electrical & Electronics Manufacturers' Association (IEEMA), Delta Electronics India President Benjamin Lin highlighted the company's commitment to the country.

He said India is a crucial market for Delta, and the company is dedicated to supporting the nation's industrial and energy transformation with its advanced solutions.

"Our strategic investment in the Krishnagiri facility underscores our dedication to local innovation, manufacturing excellence, and sustainability," Lin stated.

He added that the company’s efforts in India are aimed at boosting smart manufacturing and energy infrastructure while ensuring high industry standards worldwide.

"The company is working to make part of this expansion operational by the end of 2025," Lin said.

At the event, the company also displayed its 240kW direct current fast EV charger, which was developed by its R&D and engineering teams in India.

This charger, designed to support commercial applications, fleet operators, and public charging networks, offers 95 per cent efficiency and supports both wired and 4G GSM connectivity.

Delta Electronics also showcased its latest innovations, including high-end automation solutions for industrial applications.

Among these was the D-Bot series, a range of collaborative robots designed to improve automation in smart factories.

These robots come with advanced safety features that allow them to detect contact and immediately reverse movement to prevent accidents -- safe for human interaction.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.