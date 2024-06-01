Surge for BJP: Matrize predicts NDA to secure 368 Lok Sabha seats

New Delhi, June 1 (IANS) The Exit Polls result released on Saturday by the Republic TV-Matrize survey predicted that the BJP-led NDA is poised for a significant victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The projections indicate that the NDA could secure around 368 seats, with a margin of error of +/-15 seats, out of the total 543 Lok Sabha seats.

Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc is predicted to perform poorly in these elections with only 125 seats, while others are projected to get 48 seats.

The agency has given BJP 303 seats and other NDA constituents 48 seats.

Similarly, the Congress is projected to win only 62 seats, and other constituents of the INDIA bloc have been given 66 seats.

According to Matrize, the BJP would get 39.6 per cent votes and the NDA would get 40.7 per cent votes.

The Congress is projected to secure only 20.8 per cent votes while the INDIA bloc constituents would get only 8.4 per cent votes.

Total vote share of INDIA bloc is 29.2 per cent. Others would secure a 30.1 per cent vote share.

The state-wise break-up of the seats projected to be bagged by the BJP, INDIA bloc and others is as follows:

Andhra Pradesh: Total seats 25 (NDA 19-22; BJP 4, YSRCP 3-6, INDIA bloc 0)

Andaman and Nicobar Islands: Total seat 1 (BJP 1, INC 0)

Arunachal Pradesh: Total seats 2 (BJP 2, INC 0)

Assam: Total seats 14 (NDA 10-12 -- BJP 10; INDIA bloc 0-2; AIUDF 0-1; Others 0-1)

Bihar: Total seats 40 (NDA 32-37 -- BJP 16; INDIA bloc 2-7; Other 0-1)

Chandigarh (UT): Total seat 1 (BJP 1, INC 0)

Chhattisgarh: Total seats 11 (BJP 9-11, INC 0-2)

Daman and Diu: Total seat 1 (BJP 1, INC 0)

Dadra and Nagar Haveli: Total seat 1 (NDA 1, INC 0)

Delhi: Total seats 7 (BJP 5-7, INC 0-1, AAP 0-1)

Goa: Total seats 2 (BJP 1-2, INC 0-1)

Gujarat: Total seats 26 (BJP 24-26, INDIA bloc 0-2)

Haryana: Total seats 10 (BJP 7-9, INDIA bloc 1-3, Others 0)

Himachal Pradesh: Total seats 4 (BJP 3-4, INC 0-1)

Jammu & Kashmir: Total seats 5 (NDA 1-2 -- BJP 1-2; INDIA bloc 1-3; PDP 0-1)

Jharkhand: Total seats 14 (NDA 10-12 -- BJP 10; INDIA bloc 2-4; Others 0)

Karnataka: Total seats 28 (NDA 19-23 -- BJP 20; INC 5-8)

Kerala: Total seats 20 (NDA 0-1; UDF -- INDIA bloc 16-18; LDF 0-2)

Madhya Pradesh: Total seats 29 (BJP 28, INC 1)

Manipur: Total seats 2 (NDA 0-1, INC 0-1, NPF 1)

Meghalaya: Total seats 2 (NDA 0-1, INC 0-1)

Maharashtra: Total seats 48 (NDA 30-36 -- BJP 20; INDIA bloc 13-19; Others 0)

Mizoram: Total seat 1 (NDA 0, INC 0, Others 1)

Nagaland: Total seat 1 (NDA 1, INC 0)

Lakshadweep: Total seat 1 (NCP-SP 0, Others 1)

Odisha: Total seats 21 (BJD 7-10, BJP 9-12, INC 0-1)

Punjab: Total seats 13 (AAP 3-6, INC 0-3, SAD 1-4, BJP 0-2, Others 0-2)

Puducherry: Total seat 1 (BJP 0, INC 1)

Rajasthan: Total seats 25 (BJP 22-24, INDIA bloc 0-3, Others 0-2)

Sikkim: Total seat 1 (NDA 0, INC 0, SKM 1)

Tripura: Total seats 2 (NDA 2, INC 0)

Tamil Nadu: Total seats 39 (NDA 0-3, INDIA bloc 35-38, AIADMK 0-1)

Telangana: Total seats 17 (BJP 6-9, BRS 0-3, INC 5-8, AIMIM 0-1)

Uttar Pradesh: Total seats 80 (NDA 69-74 -- BJP 67; INDIA bloc 6-11 -- SP 7, INC 1; BSP 0)

Uttrakhand: Total seats 5 (BJP 4-5, INC 0-1)

Ladakh: Total seat 1 (BJP 1, INC 0, Others 0)

West Bengal: Total seats 42 (BJP 21-25, TMC 16-20, INC 1, CPI-M 0)

