I don’t believe in Exit Polls, Cong will get double digits in Karnataka: Shivakumar

Bengaluru, June 1 (IANS) Commenting on the Exit Polls which projected a clear majority for the NDA, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday said that the Congress will end up with double digits in the state on June 4.

“I don’t believe these Exit Polls. You will see the Congress ending up in double digits in Karnataka on June 4. You field reporters know the actual picture. You have to give the right predictions,” the Deputy Chief Minister said while addressing media persons.

When asked about the INDIA bloc not crossing the 150 mark in the Exit Polls, Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar said: “I have stated earlier that I don’t believe any Exit Polls. I got a call saying Exit Polls are only projecting 2 or 3 seats for the Congress in Karnataka.”

When asked about the lack of confidence in claiming the number of seats in the Lok Sabha elections as compared to the Assembly election, Deputy Chief Shivakumar said: “I am claiming that we will get double digits. The assessment of these Exit Polls is wrong.”

He said that the Exit Polls don’t go deep into the interior regions for surveys and only collect a few samples to conduct their Exit Polls.

“Believe me, the INDIA bloc is ready to take over,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

Meanwhile, the BJP MP and National Yuva Morcha President Tejasvi Surya has welcomed the Exit Polls, stating that people are mindful when they vote for the country.

“They (people) clearly know that they are not electing for the state assembly or a municipality. They have cast their vote for the BJP knowing well that Narendra Modi will become the PM,” he said.

He said that the Congress does not know who their PM candidate is.

“The vote is given for the security of the nation, the growth of India on a global level, and the reduction of terror activities. Bringing back Indian students and citizens from foreign locations has also made an impact,” he said.

