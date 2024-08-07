Subroto Cup Jr Girls football: MSBK register first win on Day 3

New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) Modern School Barakhamba Road from the host city, registered their first win on Day 3 of the Junior Girls category of the 63rd Subroto Cup International Football Tournament as 16 more group stage matches took place in grounds around the National Capital Region.

The Delhi school overcame Govt. Secondary School, Monigong, Arunachal Pradesh 3-1 in a Group F game at the Tejas Football Ground, courtesy of a Tarini Sibal hat-trick.

In other games, former champions Bangladesh Krida Shiksha Protishtan registered their second consecutive win in Group B with a 3-0 win over The King’s School, Goa. Betkuchi High School, Assam, also got their second win of the tournament in Group B, as did Porompat Sabal Leikai High School from Manipur in Group C.

Two schools from West Bengal also registered victories with the Infocus India Public School getting the better of Army Public School, Patiala, 12-0 in a Group C game while Nandajhar AT High School defeated Shashkiya HSS, Chattisgarh by a solitary school.

Among the biggest wins of the day was Betkuchi’s 21-0 defeat of the Coast Guard Public School, Daman & Diu as well as Sikkim’s Govt. Senior Secondary School’s 27-0 win over Dhirubhai Ambani Public School, Mumbai.

Day 3 results:

GROUP A

Betkuchi High School 21-0 Coast Guard Public School

Sant Baba Hari Singh Model School 3-2 Sri Lanka Football Association

GROUP B

Bangladesh Krida Shiksha Protishtan 3-0 The King’s School

Govt. Senior Secondary School 27-0 Dhirubhai Ambani International School

GROUP C

The Porompat Sabal Leikai High School 3-0 S.R.V. Govt. Model HSS & VHSS Ernakulum

Infocus India Public School 12-0 Army Public School

GROUP D

Vidya Devi Jindal School 2-0 GSSS Kotala

J.N.V. East Khasi Hills 1-0 RSB Arya Vidya Mandir

GROUP E

Mother International School 3-0 Faith Higher Secondary School, Himmatnagar

Faith Higher Secondary School, Gujarat 6-0 Govt. Secondary School

GROUP F

Modern School Barakhamba 3-1 Govt. Secondary School

R.K.S Girls High School 7-0 Harish Panwar Uccha Madhyamik Vidyalaya

GROUP G

Govt. High School, Kohima 2-0 Air Force Bal Bharati School, Lodhi Road

Home Mission School 18-0 Sainik School,

GROUP H

GSS Alakhpura, Haryan 13-0 Vidya Gyan School

Nandajhar AT High School 1-0 Shashkiya HSS Kanya Narayanpur

