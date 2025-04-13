IWL 2024-25: Gokulam Kerala's Fazila Ikwaput slots four goals past Nita FA

Kozhikode, April 13 (IANS) Fazila Ikwaput reaffirmed her dominance in the 2024–25 Indian Women’s League with a dazzling four-goal performance as Gokulam Kerala FC defeated Nita FA 4–1 in their last home game of the campaign at the EMS Corporation Stadium, on Sunday.

The Ugandan striker, already the league’s top scorer with 24 goals, added four goals (47’, 52’, 63’, 82’) to her name, with all five goals in the match coming in the second half. Rahama Jafaru (75’) scored the consolation goal for Nita FA.

The result does not do much for either side. With East Bengal already confirmed as champions, Gokulam went into the game against Nita FA knowing that they would finish second in the league regardless of the results in their last two matches of the campaign. They now move on to 29 points from 13 matches.

For Nita FA, however, the loss carried serious consequences. They remain precariously placed in sixth position with 13 points from as many games, and are now locked in a do-or-die relegation battle with Odisha Women, who have 12 points from the same number of matches. With one match remaining in both the teams’ campaigns — Nita FA will take on Kickstart FC and Odisha Women will face Sribhumi FC — survival will depend on nothing short of a win.

Sunday’s match started on a cautious note, with neither side looking particularly threatening in a disjointed and scrappy first half. However, after the break, Gokulam Kerala came out with greater purpose and intensity.

Ikwaput broke the deadlock in the 47th minute, curling in a delightful free-kick from 22 yards with the outside of her boot that left Nita FA goalkeeper Sasmita Parida stranded. The goal brought life to the contest and unleashed a flurry of attacking play.

Just five minutes later, Ikwaput was at it again. A clever through ball split the Nita defence, and the league’s leading scorer timed her run to perfection before calmly slotting the ball past an advancing Parida to make it 2–0.

Ikwaput completed her hat-trick in the 63rd minute. Receiving the ball at the edge of the area, Ikwaput brushed off her marker with ease before dispatching a composed finish to extend Gokulam Kerala’s lead.

Nita FA did manage a moment of cheer when Rahama Jafaru netted a consolation goal in the 75th minute. Displaying fine footwork, she squeezed a toe-poke past Gokulam Kerala defenders and goalkeeper Payal Basude.

But Ikwaput wasn’t done yet. In the 82nd minute, she capped off her brilliant outing with a powerful drive into the top corner to complete her four-goal haul and take her tally to 24 goals this season.

