ICC announces dedicated task force for Displaced Afghan Women Cricketers

Dubai, April 13 (IANS) The International Cricket Council (ICC), on Sunday, announced the formation of a dedicated task force to support displaced Afghan women cricketers.

In a landmark initiative, the ICC has joined hands with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), and Cricket Australia (CA) to assist these talented athletes in both their cricketing and personal development journeys.

As part of the initiative, the ICC will establish a dedicated fund to provide direct monetary assistance, ensuring these cricketers have the resources they need to continue pursuing the game they love.

This will be complemented by a robust high-performance programme offering advanced coaching, world-class facilities, and tailored mentorship to help them reach their full potential.

Commenting on the initiative, ICC Chairman Mr. Jay Shah said, “At the International Cricket Council, we are deeply committed to fostering inclusivity and ensuring every cricketer has the opportunity to shine, regardless of their circumstances. In collaboration with our valued partners, we are proud to launch this task force and support fund, complemented by a comprehensive high-performance programme, to ensure displaced Afghan women cricketers can continue their journey in the sport.

"This initiative reflects our steadfast dedication to cricket’s global growth and its power to inspire unity, resilience, and hope.”

The ICC believes this initiative will not only help preserve the sporting careers of Afghan women cricketers but also reinforce the sport’s role as a unifying force that transcends borders and adversity.

Following the recommendations from the Chief Executives Committee, the Board also confirmed the following appointments:

ICC Women’s Cricket Committee: Catherine Campbell (re-appointed), Avril Fahey and Pholetsi Moseki.

ICC Men’s Cricket Committee: Sourav Ganguly was re-appointed as Chair and Hamid Hassan, Desmond Haynes, Temba Bavuma, VVS Laxman (re-appointment) and Jonathan Trott were appointed to the Committee.

