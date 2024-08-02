As India’s javelin throw sensation and Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra aims to hit gold in the Paris Olympics 2024, founder and CEO of US-based Atlys company, Mohak Nahta, has made an unusual announcement which has caught many by surprise. Atlys is an online visa application platform.

Taking to LinkedIn, Nahta said if Neeraj Chopra wins a gold medal in the ongoing games, he will provide free visas to his users for one day.

“I will personally send a free visa to everyone if Neeraj Chopra wins a gold at the Olympics. Let’s go, India,” Nahta wrote in his July 30 post.

As the Atlys CEO was bombarded with queries seeking more details, Nahta shared more details about his offer. He said Atlys will offer one free Visa to all users for one entire day added that the visa would be completely free and there won’t be any hidden charges and it will cover all countries.