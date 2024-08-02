BJP MLAs walk out of Bengal Assembly over motion on price rise

Kolkata, Aug 2 (IANS) BJP legislators led by the leader of the opposition Suvendu Adhikari walked out of the West Bengal Assembly on Friday, the 10th day of the ongoing monsoon session of the House, as a mark of protest against the allotment of limited time for discussion on the adjournment motion brought by BJP on exorbitant price of food items in the retail markets in the state.

After the adjournment motion was read out by the BJP legislator Narahari Mahato, Speaker Biman Bandopadhyay admitted the motion and allotted 20 minutes for discussion.

In the meantime, state’s parliamentary affairs minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay launched a scathing attack on the BJP and said raising the issue of price rise does not suit a party which had imposed GST on medical equipment.

“The price rise for essential commodities is dependent on the rise in fuel price. You all know that. Still, you are trying to make politics on this issue while remaining silent on crucial issues like election bonds and the rise in the price of medicines. The members of the task forces are moving into the retail markets of the state trying to bring the prices of food items under control. Already the prices of vegetables have come under control to a great extent,” Chattopadhyay said.

Thereafter, the minister engaged in a war of words with the leader of the opposition. The other BJP legislators also joined the protest complaining that they were allotted limited time for discussion on such a crucial issue.

Soon after, the BJP legislators led by Adhikari walked out of the House and continued their protest at the Assembly lobby displaying posters and shouting slogans.

Later giving his reaction to the matter, the Speaker said that it was unfortunate that even after time was allotted for discussion on an issue raised by the opposition, they staged a walkout.

“The minister was replying. Some might like the reply, some might not. But all have to be listened to as demanded in the system of Parliamentary democracy,” the Speaker said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.