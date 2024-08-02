Ekta Tiwari: Negative roles allow actors to explore unique, bizarre traits

Mumbai, Aug 2 (IANS) Actress Ekta Tiwari, who plays an antagonist in the show 'Gudiya Rani', believes that such characters allow actors to explore unique and bizarre traits, providing a creatively satisfying experience.

Ekta, who portrays the character 'Flower' in the show, shared how different this role is from the other characters she has played.

The 'Tere Mere Sapne' actress said: "Playing positive or negative characters on any platform or project is a responsibility, and I feel an actor can easily switch between them. However, playing a lead protagonist comes with limitations. Such characters are always portrayed as responsible, ethical, and thoughtful. I feel from a writer's, director's, and actor's point of view, there are many limitations to a positive character."

"On the other hand," Ekta continued, "negative characters, even if they are not violent, allow an actor to explore unique and bizarre traits, which can be creatively satisfying. These characters provide an artist with opportunities to explore new things and look beautiful on screen. For the first time, I am playing a negative character in 'Gudiya Rani'."

The actress further said: "It's a colourful character. It's not just about enjoying playing negative roles over positive ones; it’s more about how each role has its own challenges and attractions. Negative characters often require an intense and sharp performance."

When asked if she is scared of being typecast, Ekta replied: "There's no fear of being typecast; the fun lies in the diverse experiences. Yes, there is a practice in our industry of typecasting all the artists, which should be broken. No matter how many negative characters I play, I don't think I would be typecast. There is an emotional journey of my character, which results in her actions and reactions in the show."

'Gudiya Rani' will air soon on Dangal TV.

