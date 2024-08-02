Acharya Pramod Krishnam criticises Rahul Gandhi over ED raid barbs

New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) Former Congress leader and Peethadhishwar of Sambhal Kalki Dham, Acharya Pramod Krishnam spoke to IANS on Friday about Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s comments about plans for ED raids against him and the gang rape of a 12-year-old girl in Ayodhya.

Q: The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, said that an ED raid is being planned against him after his Chakravyuh speech in Parliament.

A: Rahul Gandhi is a big leader, leading such a big party. He is the most powerful leader of a century-old party. He shouldn't be so afraid of the ED that it haunts him even in the wee hours. He should take inspiration from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is doing his duty even from jail despite his illness. Rahul Gandhi should reveal where the funds given by George Soros to divide Sanatan are. Rahul Gandhi should summon the ED and explain to them about Young India, created to take over National Herald, and disclose who all were made directors and why. He should not fear the ED but tell them where the coal and mining scam money from UPA-I and UPA-II is. As the scriptures say, ‘Satyamev Jayate.’ If truth is in your heart, you should disclose everything. Don’t do this drama that ED is coming because of your speech in Parliament. The ED case has been on you for 10 years. Don’t mislead the country; speak the truth.

Q: Why does Rahul Gandhi dislike questions about his caste?

A: For so many years in every meeting you have been asking about people’s castes. You even ask journalists their caste. Aren’t you ashamed? Do you want to drown this country in the poison of casteism? But if someone asks you about your caste, you get angry. You are a leader of Mahatma Gandhi's party, learn some restraint. Mahatma Gandhi said if someone slaps you on one cheek, offer the other. Face the bitter truth and accept it.

Q: Your tweet today slams the so-called ‘warriors of secularism’ and asks them to go to Ayodhya to meet the 12-year-old gang rape victim. What’s your take on this?

A: It's very sad and painful. What happened to that 12-year-old girl who was raped is horrifying. And the rapist sits next to the Samajwadi Party MP, and all the ‘warriors of secularism’ are silent. No one dares to speak. Akhilesh Yadav is silent, Dimple Yadav is unaware, and there’s no word from Rahul Gandhi. Everyone is silent because that girl is poor, and the rapist belongs to a ‘secular’ party. They didn't visit the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, but they should visit the Dalit girl’s family to understand her pain.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.