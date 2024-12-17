Gukesh Becomes Millionaire After World Chess Championship Win

A Grand Welcome for the Young Champion

India’s chess prodigy, Gukesh, has made the nation proud by winning the World Chess Championship, earning a massive prize of ₹11.45 crores. To add to his triumph, the Tamil Nadu government has announced a generous cash prize of ₹5 crores in recognition of his achievement. This victory has not only made Gukesh a world champion but also a millionaire.

Gukesh was warmly welcomed upon his return to Chennai, where he was greeted by a large crowd of supporters. The All India Chess Federation, Tamil Nadu state officials, and students from the Velammal School, where he studied, came together to celebrate his success. His homecoming procession was a spectacle, with a specially decorated vehicle featuring photos of Gukesh and chess-themed images. Gukesh's parents, Rajinikanth and Padmakumari, were with him throughout the celebrations.

Hardships and Sacrifices

Reflecting on his journey, Gukesh acknowledged the sacrifices made by his family. “Money is important, but it’s not everything,” he said. He recalled the tough financial and emotional decisions his family had to make when he began his chess career. His mother, Padmakumari, once told him that true happiness would come not from being a great chess player but from being recognized as a good human being.

Support and Motivation

Gukesh also spoke about the crucial role the Tamil Nadu government played in his success. “The support I received from the state government is unforgettable,” he said. The Grandmasters Chess Tournament organized by the government last year gave him the necessary boost, with sponsorships and other resources helping him reach new heights. Gukesh believes that such support will inspire other young players from the state to follow in his footsteps.

Mental Strength Key to Success

When asked by school students about his victory, Gukesh explained that success in chess is not just about playing well. He stressed the importance of mental strength and overcoming pressure. Gukesh credited his mental conditioning coach, Paddy Upton, for helping him manage stress and stay focused during crucial moments of the championship.

A Bright Future Ahead

Gukesh’s parents made many sacrifices to support his dream. His father, Rajinikanth, an ENT specialist, gave up his career to accompany Gukesh on his journey. His mother, Padmakumari, worked as a microbiologist to support the family financially.

Looking ahead, Gukesh remains committed to his craft, and he hopes to inspire future generations of chess players. “With the support I received, I’m motivated to reach even greater heights,” he said, concluding his speech at the Velammal School function.

Celebrating Success Together

Gukesh is set to be felicitated at the Kalaivanar Arangam Auditorium in Chennai, where Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will present him with the ₹5 crore reward. The young champion looks forward to celebrating his achievement with his supporters in the coming days.