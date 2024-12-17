PMMSY: CMFRI releases three million short neck clam seeds into Kerala lake for stock enhancement

Kochi, Dec 17 (IANS) As part of the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Smpada Yojana (PMMSY) Blue Growth Project and to address the alarming decline in the short neck clam population, the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) launched a stock enhancement programme by releasing three lakh short clam seeds into Kerala's Ashtamudi Lake on Tuesday.

According to CMFRI estimates, recent annual catches have fallen below 1,000 tones as against 10,000 tones during the early 1990s.

This clam species has substantial export potential, as international demand for clams continues to rise, offering significant economic opportunities for local communities.

These seeds, produced in the hatchery of Vizhinjam Regional Centre of the CMFRI, were released into the Ashtamudi Lake in Kollam district, where depletion of this species has been reported.

The ranching is a sustainable solution by replenishing the clam stocks and ensuring the continuity of this critical resource in the backwaters. It is aimed at restoring the clam stocks, ensuring sustainability, supporting local fishermen and providing leverage for boosting export revenues.

The stock enhancement programme was made possible after the CMFRI’s year-long research efforts led to the successful development of captive breeding technology for this clam species, enabling the production of seeds for the release.

M.K. Anil, Principal Scientist at the CMFRI's Vizhinjam Regional Centre, said the short neck clam is a treasured resource in Ashtamudi Lake with significant economic and ecological importance.

"However, in recent years, the fishery of this clam has witnessed a drastic decline, threatening the livelihoods of thousands of fishermen who rely on this resource," he said.

CMFRI scientists pointed out that key issues such as environmental pollution, invasion of non-native species like the Charru mussel, and the impacts of climate change, including altered salinity and water temperature, have significantly reduced the clam population.

The event also witnessed the launch of hatchery facilities to produce bivalves for enhancing sustainable aquaculture practices and meeting the growing demand for high-quality seeds. Mussel seeds were distributed to local farmers, providing them with resources to strengthen their aquaculture operations and improve their livelihoods.

