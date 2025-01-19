Omnibus Operators Hike Fares, Taking Advantage of Pongal Holiday Rush

Passengers traveling in omnibuses have complained about being overcharged as operators hike fares for those returning after the Pongal holidays. The fare for omnibuses running from Kanniyakumari to Chennai has been increased to Rs 3,800, while fares for trips from Tirunelveli to Chennai have risen to Rs 3,500. The fare for journeys from Madurai to Chennai has gone up to Rs 1,700, and the fare for trips between Coimbatore and Chennai has been raised to Rs 1,900.

Before Pongal, there were also reports of exorbitant fare hikes on several routes. For example, passengers who usually paid Rs 1,050 for a trip between Chennai and Kanniyakumari were asked to pay Rs 3,899 between January 10 and 13.

In response to these complaints, the Tamil Nadu government had announced that 30 teams, each with three members, would monitor and take action against omnibus operators found guilty of charging higher fares, violating rules, or operating without proper permits during the Pongal festival.

Passengers who have experienced unfair fare hikes or other issues are urged to register their grievances by calling the following numbers: 1800 425 6151, (044) 24749002, (044) 26280445, or (044) 26281611.