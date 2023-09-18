Special gifts for MPs on 2nd day of Parliament's Spl Session

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) With the proceedings on the second day of the Special Session of Parliament on Tuesday set to begin in the new building, to make the special occasion a memorable one, the MPs of both houses -- Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, will be given special gifts.

The parliamentarians will be given a special kit which will contain a copy of the Indian Constitution, along with a commemorative coin and a booklet containing stamps on the new Parliament, a seal of the Parliament House, among other goodies.

Members of both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha will attend a function in the Central Hall to commemorate the legacy of the Parliament before moving to the new Parliament building on Tuesday.

According to sources, after a group photo session of the members of both the Houses at 9.30 a.m., a function titled 'Legacy of Parliament of India and Making Bharat Developed by 2047' will be held in the Central Hall between 11 a.m. and 12.30 p.m. After this, the special session will resume in the new Parliament building at 1.15 p.m.

At the programme in the Central Hall, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, NDA's leader of the Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal and leader of opposition in the Upper House Mallikarjun Kharge will speak, sources said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is the leader of the Lok Sabha, will be present at the function but it is not clear if he will address the gathering.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on Monday after the culmination of the discussions on 75 years of Parliament.

Earlier on Monday, the Prime Minister had initiated the discussions at 11.20 a.m., after which several MPs shared their experiences of the old Parliament building for the next seven hours.

Speaker Om Birla, after the end of the discussions, adjourned the House till Tuesday, informing that the proceedings will now resume in the new Parliament building.

Birla said he has had a memorable experience in the last four years of his tenure in the old building and expressed hope that in the new Parliament building, proceedings will be held with renewed vigour and energy.

Regular functioning in the new building is expected to begin from September 20, sources said.

