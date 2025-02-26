Shooting of Bhumika-starrer ‘Euphoria’ wrapped up

Chennai, Feb 26 (IANS) The makers of director Gunasekhar’s upcoming Telugu film, ‘Euphoria’, featuring actress Bhumika Chawla in the lead, on Wednesday announced that they had wrapped up the film’s shooting.

Guna Teamworks, the production house producing the film, took to its X timeline to make the announcement. It said, “And it’s a wrap for #EuphoriaTheFilm. A raw and soul-stirring cinematic experience awaits you all. More updates coming soon!”

The film, the story of which is believed to focus on crimes against women, has triggered huge interest as actress Bhumika and director Gunasekhar are working together again after almost two decades.

A glimpse video released some days ago by the Euphoria unit showed a young woman, under the influence of drugs, struggling to maintain her balance in a metro train. Her mind begins to play funny games and she is in a helpless position. The glimpse video next showed a woman being assaulted in a moving car by a group of young boys who are in an inebriated state. The video ended with a shot that showed people protesting against rape culture and girls holding up a slogan that read, “Enough is Enough. We can, we shall, we will.”

The film, apart from Bhumika, will also feature a host of stars including Sara Arjun, Nassar, Rohith, Vignesh Gavireddy, Likhita Yalamanchali, Addala Prudhviraj, Kalpa Latha, Sai Srinika Reddy, Ashrita Vemuganti, Mathew Varghese, Aadarsh Balakrishna, Ravi Prakash, Naveena Reddy and Likith Naidu among others

Music for the film has been composed by Kaala Bhairava while cinematography is by Praveen K Pothan. Prawin Pudi has edited the film, which has dialogues by Nagendra Kasi and Krishna Hari.

Art direction for the film is by Srinivas Kalinga while costume design is by Poojitha Tadikonda. Lyrics for the songs in the film have been penned by Chaitanya Prasad, and Kittu Vissapragada.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.