SFI student leader among others arrested from Kerala polytechnic hostel for possessing ganja

Kochi, March 14 (IANS) Acting on a tip-off received by the Kochi DCP, a team of Kerala Police officials was shocked when they reached the men’s hostel at the Kalamassery Government Polytechnic College late on Thursday night and recovered two kilograms of ganja.

The students had stocked this ganja to be sold during the Holi festivities that were planned to be held in the hostel on Friday. “When we entered the room, we saw the students sitting and packing the ganja in very small packets, to be sold. We recovered this from two rooms. Three students were taken into custody. We are on the lookout for three students who managed to run away,” said the top police official who took part in the raid.

“Last month we had taken into custody a former student of this college who had ganja with him,” added the police official. It has now surfaced that this ganja was received from a supplier who is also a Malayalee and the police have identified him.

The police raid that began on Thursday night continued till 4 am on Friday and the cops took into custody SFI union leader Abhiraj and two others Adidityan and Akash.

Abhiraj and Adidityan were released on station bail on Friday morning as the rules provide for it taking into consideration the quantity of ganja that was seized from them.

But Akash continues to be in custody since around 1.9 kilogram of ganja was recovered from him and he will soon be produced before a local court.

Meanwhile, the local SFI leaders blamed two students, Adil and Ananthu who belong to KSU, the student wing of the Congress Party. “Adil is the room-mate of Akash and he escaped. SFI leader Abhiraj was not in the room when the raid was taking place. Nothing was recovered from him either. But the media is giving news only about SFI,” said SFI leader Devaraj.

Meanwhile, miffed by the arrests and embarrassed by the students bringing disrepute to the institution, Dr Ayju Thomas, Principal of the college said all the students who were taken into custody would be suspended.

State Excise Minister M.B. Rajesh said the law will take its course irrespective of which political party the law breakers belong to.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.