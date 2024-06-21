Selfies with PM Modi, dauntless spirit of Kashmir residents mark 10th Yoga Day celebrations in Srinagar

New Delhi, June 21 (IANS) Thousands of spirited Kashmir locals, motivated by the energising words of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, celebrated the 10th International Day of Yoga (IDY), on the rain-drenched ground of Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar on Friday.

Applauding the spirit of Kashmir residents, PM Modi said: "I saw scores of girls covering themselves with the Yoga mat, and they remained on the ground. This undaunted spirit of theirs and the love for Yoga is quite appreciable."

The Prime Minister expressed his gratitude for being present in Jammu & Kashmir, the land of Yog and Sadhna, and stated that "the atmosphere, energy, and experience from Yoga could be felt in Jammu & Kashmir today".

"Participation of 50-60,000 people of Jammu and Kashmir with Yoga today on this occasion is a remarkable feat in itself," he said.

Highlighting the theme for this year, "Yoga for Self and Society", PM Modi emphasised about the significant contribution of yoga in enhancing personal wellness and fostering social cohesion and conveyed his best wishes to all citizens and those practising Yoga worldwide.

After finishing his address, PM Modi went to meet the rain-drenched Yoga enthused Kashmiris.

He interacted with young boys and girls and cheered them up, taking selfies himself, chatting with them -- thus making their day.

Earlier on Friday morning, the event at SKICC began with a mixed mood of weather and human spirit.

Moments before the start of the programme, rain poured down on SKICC ground, trying to dampen the spirits of the Yoga enthusiasts of Srinagar.

However, the crowd declined to move away and stuck to its ground. The Yoga mats were used as head cover and the long green stretches of floor mats were used as mass-umbrellas.

In commemoration of the 10th anniversary of International Yoga Day, PM Modi highlighted that a remarkable 177 countries supported India's proposal in the UN.

He also mentioned notable achievements in previous International Day of Yoga events, such as 35,000 individuals practicing yoga on Kartavya Path (earlier known as Rajpath in Delhi) in 2015, and over 130 countries participating in the yoga event led by the Prime Minister at the UN Headquarters last year.

Additionally, he expressed his delight that more than 100 institutes in India and 10 major foreign institutes have been recognized by the Yoga Certification Board established by the Ministry of Ayush.

The celebration led by the Prime Minister was also attended by Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, Union Minister of State for Ayush (Independent Charge) and Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Prataprao Jadhav, along with other dignitaries.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for selecting Jammu and Kashmir, particularly Srinagar, as the venue for the 10th International Yoga Day main event.

He mentioned that this event has brought a new perspective to the development journey of the Union Territory.

The Lt Governor also commended PM Modi's efforts in promoting Yoga on an international level, stating that Yoga embodies the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.

He emphasised the significance of this year's theme, highlighting the importance of individuals protecting and supporting each other.

In his welcome address, Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav extended his congratulations to the citizens on International Yoga Day and expressed his delight in addressing the Yoga enthusiasts in Srinagar.

"The Yoga Yatra, initiated in 2015 under the leadership of the Prime Minister, has been progressing with ever-increasing enthusiasm without any interruptions," he said.

He said that the theme for this year, "Yoga for Self and Society", effectively showcases the transformative influence of Yoga.

Yoga serves as a unifying force across all segments of society, injecting vitality into the community.

Not only does Yoga contribute to our physical, mental, and spiritual well-being, but it also fosters unity and welfare within society.

Various embassies and Indian missions around the world also celebrated IDY, highlighting the extensive reach of yoga.

The Ministry of Ayush in Delhi also collaborated with NDMC, ASI, and DDA to organise large-scale yoga events.

In order to engage a wider audience, the Ministry of Ayush also introduced various competitions and activities, such as the "Yoga with Family" Video Contest in partnership with the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) on the MyGov and MyBharat platforms.

This contest aims to inspire families worldwide to demonstrate the joy of yoga and strengthen familial bonds.

Submissions for this contest must be made by June 30, 2024.

