T20 World Cup: Sunil Gavaskar lauds Rishabh Pant's maturity after injury return

New Delhi, June 21 (IANS) Former India legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar has lauded wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant's maturity post his return to international cricket following a tragic car accident. Pant made his return to competitive cricket in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 earlier this year after recovering from multiple injuries sustained during a car crash in December 2023.

Pant's spectacular form in the season paved the way for his return to the Indian team for the T20 World Cup. Pant has played cameo innings of 36 not out, 42, 18, and 20 in the showpiece tournament so far.

"It's a miracle, you know? I mean, we all were so concerned when we heard about the accident. We heard about the severity of the injuries and we were all praying for him just to be ok. But not only has he been ok, he's come back so strongly. He's lost a little bit of weight, which was probably needed and it looked at one stage that he was just maybe getting a little overweight. He's lost a lot of bit of weight and he's looking so good, so fit," Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

"This is the maturity that is so important. We've seen it with Hardik Pandya, we are seeing it in Rishabh Pant's cricket. The maturity of understanding conditions. Yes, batting-wise, he will still continue to play the game.

"That's exactly what you want because he's a naturally attacking player and he can upset the bowler totally. That's what he did. He didn't score too many runs. He got 20 in about 10 deliveries at a SR of 200 but that is exactly what you want at that stage," he added.

Gavaskar also heaped praise on Pant's mobility on the field behind the wickets and grabbed three catches against Afghanistan in the Super Eight match on Thursday. "Look at his mobility. Those two catches that he took, he was. He ran about 20-30 yards. I know the ball was up in the air, but there was Rohit Sharma there, one of the safest pairs of hands in the game. But wicketkeeper's gloves are always much safer than ordinary hands, you know, plain hands. So he was there and again recognising the situation," Gavaskar added.

India will lock horns with Bangladesh in their next Super Eight match in Antigua on Saturday.

