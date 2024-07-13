Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco reveal who said ‘I Love You’ first in couples' challenge video

Los Angeles, July 13 (IANS) Singer-actress Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have spilled beans on one of their most poignant moments together as a couple.

The couple revealed who said "I love you" first in a cute video as they took part in a ‘Who’s Most Likely To’ couple’s edition challenge on TikTok, reports ‘People’ magazine.

In the clip, Selena (31) sat cross-legged beside Blanco (36) as he lay next to her on a couch indoors as they spilled the beans on the special moment.

A voiceover asked, “Who said ‘I love you’ first?” before Gomez, smiling, pointed to herself as Blanco, with his arm wrapped around her, kissed her on the back of her shoulder.

Earlier on in the video, the voiceover began the challenge by asking, “Who is most likely to fall asleep during a movie?”

As per ‘People’, Selena raised her hand as Blanco also pointed to himself in response. “Who eats the most?” The pair were next asked as they both pointed to Blanco. “Who’s the first to apologise during an argument?” The voiceover continued, to which both Gomez and Blanco waved their hands in a mixed response. The next question asked was, “Who spends more money?” Gomez and Blanco both shrugged and shook their heads for their answer.

“Who takes longer to get ready in the morning?” The voiceover next asked. The singer-actress pointed to Blanco while mouthing “you” at the camera as he stared up at her in apparent disagreement. The next question was, “Who snores the loudest?” to which Gomez and Blanco shook their heads.

“Who is more romantic?” the voiceover next asked as Blanco, smiling, pointed to himself while Gomez, also smiling, waved her hands in a mixed response. The voiceover then asked, “Who cleans the house?” Blanco pointed enthusiastically to himself in response as Gomez nodded in agreement.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.