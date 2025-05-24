Seer arrested for raping minor in Karnataka's Belagavi

Belagavi, May 24 (IANS) A prominent Hindu seer has been arrested on charges of raping a 17-year-old girl in Karnataka's Belagavi district, police said on Saturday.

The police have filed a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case against the accused.

A case in this regard was registered at the Bagalkot Women's Police Station and subsequently transferred to the Mudalagi police station.

The accused is the head pontiff of a prominent mutt in a village in the Rayabagh taluk of Belagavi district.

According to police, the seer allegedly raped the girl repeatedly and threatened to kill her if she revealed the incident.

The accused seer had taken the girl to Raichur on May 13 and stayed there for two days.

Later, he took her to Bagalkot on May 15, staying there for another two days.

The accused seer took the girl with him, claiming to drop her back at her residence, and took advantage of the situation to commit the crime.

The seer left the victim at the Mahalingapura bus stop in Bagalkot district on May 17. Later, the girl revealed her ordeal to her parents, and a complaint was lodged against the seer at the Bagalkot Women's Police Station.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the girl's parents, who were devotees of the mutt and revered the accused seer, used to leave their daughter at the mutt often for weeks. The seer allegedly took advantage of this.

Police said there are allegations against the mutt and the seer of carrying out illegal activities.

It also came to light during the investigation that in 2021, the accused seer was beaten by villagers.

Local people have appealed to the police to initiate strict legal action against the accused seer.

The police have recorded the statements of the villagers and the victim.

The accused seer has been produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody.

