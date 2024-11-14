‘Secret Level’ trailer bring thrilling stories from a world of over 15 video games

Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) The trailer of the upcoming adult-animated anthology series, ‘Secret Level’, has been unveiled, and it promises original stories set within the worlds of some of the most beloved video games.

The series features a star studded voice cast including Arnold Schwarzenegger (The Terminator Franchise), Kevin Hart (Jumanji), Keanu Reeves (John Wick), Temuera Morrison (The Book of Boba Fett, Chief of War), Ariana Greenblatt (Barbie), Heaven Hart, Emily Swallow (The Mandalorian) and Gabriel Luna (The Last of Us, Terminator: Dark Fate).

It also stars Ricky Whittle (American Gods, Land of Bad), Patrick Schwarzenegger (The White Lotus), Merle Dandridge (The Last of Us), Claudia Doumit (The Boys), Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (Lost, The Union), Clive Standen (Vikings, The Morning Show), Laura Bailey (The Legend of Vox Machina), and Michael Beach (The Perfect Couple, Tulsa King).

The series was announced during Gamescom on August 20, 2024. A trailer was released at the event, which featured segments from each of the episodes. The pilot who features in the Armored Core episode was the subject of media attention and speculation due to his resemblance to Hollywood superstar Keanu Reeves.

The narrative of the series features several video games like Dungeons & Dragons, Honor of Kings, PlayStation, Crossfire and others

In October 2024 Reeves's casting was officially revealed. The series is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Blur Studio. ‘Secret Level’ will be available exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories worldwide starting on December 10, with additional episodic drops till December 17.

