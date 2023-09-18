Scindia inaugurates Udaan Bhawan, pilot e-wallet facility in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia on Monday inaugurated ‘Udaan Bhawan,’ an integrated office complex at Delhi’s Safdarjung Airport and pilot e-wallet facility.



The Udaan Bhawan will house, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) and Airports Authority of India (AAI).

The officials said that Udaan Bhawan has been constructed at Safdarjung Airport, New Delhi which will facilitate better coordination between various regulatory authorities under Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA).

The occasion also witnessed the launch of the pilot e-wallet facility. The e-wallet will be particularly useful for processing of fees for various regulatory approvals in the Bharatkosh portal and act as a prepaid wallet that would enable registered users to add funds in advance.

Initially, only NEFT/RTGS mode will be allowed for adding funds. The users would also be able to generate receipts and challan instantly.

“Today is a landmark day as we are not just inaugurating Udaan Bhawan, but also Bharatkosh portal that would act as a prepaid wallet. This portal would allow faster, quicker, more secure payment system through our civil aviation ministry,” said Scindia.

“A healthy working environment brings with it a lot of positivity, increases productivity, and increases comfort. It is the atmosphere of the workspace that truly translates ideations of thoughts into concrete action. The government has become much more proactive, a problem solver, a change agent that is transforming an aspirational India for being the world's growth agent,” said the minister.

--IANS

ssh/uk

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.