Jeff Bezos’ First Rocket Launch: A Threat to Elon Musk’s SpaceX?

Amazon-owned space company Blue Origin is preparing for its first rocket launch. On January 10, 2025, the company, led by Jeff Bezos, will launch a spacecraft named 'New Glenn'. The launch will take place from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

A Milestone for Blue Origin

This launch marks a major milestone for Blue Origin as it will be the first rocket launch in 25 years since the company was founded by Bezos. This event comes at a time when SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, already dominates space exploration. The competition between Bezos and Musk is heating up, and Bezos even posted a video on X (formerly Twitter), calling the launch 'Next Stop Launch'.

Six-Hour Test Flight

Before the main launch, Blue Origin completed a hot-fire test on December 27, 2024. The test, which checks the rocket’s performance and its ability to carry payloads, lasted around six hours. This is a crucial step for the New Glenn rocket. If successful, Blue Origin believes it will help the company compete at the front of the private space race.

Can Blue Origin Compete with SpaceX?

SpaceX has been dominating the space industry with its reusable rocket Falcon 9, which achieved a 99% success rate and completed 132 launches by 2024. With SpaceX’s Starlink project also leading the way, Blue Origin faces a tough challenge. Bezos and Amazon are hoping to not only compete with SpaceX but also with lunar lander makers and private space stations.