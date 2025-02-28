National Science Day 2025: Top 10 Quotes by Sir CV Raman

Every year, National Science Day is observed on the 28th of February and the reason behind that is veteran Indian scientist Sir CV Raman. National Science Day is observed as a tribute to the great man for his "Raman Effect", which fetched him the Nobel Prize in Physics. It is also considered a significant contribution in the field of science.

Sir CV Raman's discovery finds out that light changes its wavelength when scattered by molecules and this is named "Raman Effect". Having won the Nobel Prize in 1928, CV Raman is an established name in the scientific community and has also inspired millions of people with his intriguing words on science and its mystery.

Here are some quotes from the great scientist to keep you inspired on National Science Day 2025:

"The essence of science is independent thinking, hard work, and not equipment."

"Ask the right questions, and nature will open the door to her secrets."

"Success comes through courageous devotion to the task at hand."

"It was poverty and limited resources that strengthened my resolve to achieve excellence."

"While you cannot control who enters your life, you can always learn from them."

"Science teaches us to appreciate the incredible world we live in."

"A nation's true wealth lies not in its gold reserves but in the strength and intellect of its people."

"The idealism of student life does not always find full expression in adulthood."

"Independent thinking, hard work, and perseverance matter more than expensive equipment in scientific discovery."

"The scientific spirit lies in recognizing the wonder of the world around us."

These quotes perfectly encapsulate Sir CV Raman's profound insights into science and life, inspiring us to pursue knowledge.