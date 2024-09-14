Meteorite Falls from Space, Lands in Andhra Pradesh's Jonnagiri

A rare and extraordinary event unfolded in Jonnagiri, a small town in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district, as scientists uncovered a meteorite—an actual piece of outer space that found its way to Earth after traveling millions of years through the cosmos.

This remarkable discovery was made by a team of researchers from the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) in Hyderabad. Led by senior scientist Dr. P.V. Sunder Raju and his student, Dr. Linga Raju, the team conducted detailed tests to confirm the meteorite’s authenticity. Once confirmed, the meteorite was handed over to the Geological Survey of India, the official custodian of meteorites in the country.

So, what exactly is a meteorite? These space travelers are fragments of rock or metal that journey through space and occasionally crash onto Earth. While most meteorites are rocky, some contain metals like iron and nickel. What makes the Jonnagiri meteorite particularly special is its unique composition, which includes not just iron and nickel, but also copper—a rare combination in meteorites.

Dr. Raju elaborated on the meteorite’s distinct patterns and features, commonly seen in space rocks. The team plans to present more in-depth findings at a global meteorite conference later this year in Ahmedabad.

Interestingly, Jonnagiri is already well-known for its diamonds, including the rare black diamonds, which some scientists believe may have been formed by ancient meteorite impacts. This latest meteorite discovery could shed new light on how space rocks may contribute to the formation of valuable minerals like diamonds.

Meteorites are more than just remnants of space debris; they offer valuable insights into Earth’s geological history and its formation. Major meteorite impacts around the world, like those in Canada and South Africa, have led to rich deposits of precious minerals such as gold, nickel, and uranium. Could Jonnagiri become the next significant site of discovery?

This isn’t Andhra Pradesh’s first brush with meteorites, either. Similar findings have been reported in Vizianagaram and Nellore. The Geological Survey of India, which currently houses around 700 meteorites, plays a vital role in preserving these space rocks for future study.

