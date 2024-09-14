September 16: Holiday for schools and colleges in AP!

The Andhra Pradesh government has declared a public holiday on September 16 for Milad-un-Nabi. Schools, colleges, and offices will be closed on Monday for this special festival occasion. The government decided to declare a holiday on Monday even though schools and colleges received continuous holidays due to the rain. Andhra Pradesh is the most affected state due to heavy rains and floods.

With continuous holidays, parents are worried about the student's academic performance, which is why today, the second Saturday, is a working day for schools and colleges. However, the AP government has stated that September 16 would be a holiday for schools and colleges, making it a three-day holiday in a row.

Also read September 16: Likely No Holiday for Schools and Colleges in Telangana.

Also read: September 14, September 15: Light to moderate rains in Andhra Pradesh!