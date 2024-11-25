Sambhal mosque survey: BJP condemns violence, calls for thorough investigation

New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday denounced the mindless violence in Sambhal over court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque in the city and demanded that the culprits be brought to book for inciting chaos and unrest.

From Jagdambika Pal to Manoj Tiwari to Ravi Shankar Prasad and Sakshi Maharaj, all of them strongly condemned the violence that erupted in Sambhal district of the state, on November 24 and described this as an 'attack on the court'.

The violence broke out during a survey of a mosque, which is at the centre of a contentious legal dispute over claims that it was built on the site of a Hindu temple. The survey, led by an ‘Advocate Commissioner,’ sparked clashes as a crowd gathered near the mosque and engaged in violence, resulting in four deaths and injuries to around two dozen others. Meanwhile, the authorities have imposed strict security measures, including prohibitory orders, the closure of schools and colleges and internet suspension in the region.

BJP leader Jagdambika Pal expressed concern, stating, "What happened in Sambhal is worrisome. Who is responsible for this? The survey team was following court orders, yet stones were thrown. A probe is needed into this incident."

Manoj Tiwari described the events as an assault on the Court’s authority. "This is an attack on the Court, and we need to identify those groups that orchestrate such premeditated violence," he remarked.

Ravi Shankar Prasad also weighed in, stating that those questioning the judgment should address their concerns to the Joint Committee of Parliament and should avoid such attacks as it was an order from the court.

Sakshi Maharaj also condemned the violence, raising questions about how the crowd was armed with so many stones. "It is an unfortunate incident. There should be a thorough investigation," he said.

To maintain order, authorities have prohibited outsiders from entering Sambhal until December 1, and public gatherings have been banned. No public representatives will be allowed to visit the area during this period. Police have arrested 21 individuals, including two women, in connection with the violence.

Authorities have also confiscated weapons from some of the arrested individuals' homes, and further arrests are expected as investigations continue.

